Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.85 to $2.65 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Blend Labs Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 118.15% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 100,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $246,977.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,362,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Blend Labs by 327,281.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 379,647 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

