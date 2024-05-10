BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.61

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 141305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised shares of BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.55.

The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. BRF had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

