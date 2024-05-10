Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price at $127.83

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $125.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegion has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $136.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.95.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

