Brokers Offer Predictions for Citizens, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CIA)

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Citizens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Citizens’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Citizens’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Citizens Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.17. Citizens has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.61 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 10.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Citizens by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth $249,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens news, CEO Gerald Shields purchased 16,000 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $35,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,567.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $52,287 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

(Get Free Report)

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.