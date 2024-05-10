Brokers Set Expectations for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,538 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,987 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,393,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,028 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 365,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,592,670. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

