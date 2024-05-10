Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $169.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

