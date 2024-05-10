Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 235.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

