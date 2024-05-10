Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 224,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

