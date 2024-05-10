Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Reduced by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 365,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,157,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after purchasing an additional 349,485 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 837,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $54.80.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

