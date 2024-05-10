Capital One Financial Comments on Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -1.44. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 25,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $1,252,511.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,504.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $1,252,511.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,504.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $40,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,247 shares of company stock worth $3,376,817. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

