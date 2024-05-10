Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Celsius in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kyle Audrey Watson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,045,196 shares of company stock worth $131,499,404. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 89.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Celsius by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,548,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Celsius by 48.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

