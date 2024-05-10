Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:CELH)

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

Shares of CELH opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,045,196 shares of company stock valued at $131,499,404 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

