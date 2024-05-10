Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGAU. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $223,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.94. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.24%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

