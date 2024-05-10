Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$9.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.7116358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

