CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

