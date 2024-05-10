Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,137.12.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,340.00 price objective (up previously from $3,300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $3,232.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,910.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2,505.89. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,768.64 and a one year high of $3,241.42.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,914 shares of company stock worth $46,199,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

