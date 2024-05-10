CIBC Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$32.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.62.

Ero Copper Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ERO opened at C$29.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.15. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

