CIBC Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$230.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.

Get goeasy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSY

goeasy Stock Down 6.0 %

GSY opened at C$179.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a one year low of C$100.03 and a one year high of C$192.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$168.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$154.75.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. Equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Company insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.