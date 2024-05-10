Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Susquehanna

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $103.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $104.16.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

