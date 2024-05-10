Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the mining company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,640 and have sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

