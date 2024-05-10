CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA

CNA Financial Price Performance

NYSE CNA opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 36.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.