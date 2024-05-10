Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $147,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 26.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,501.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.