Commerce Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBSH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $71,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,816,000 after buying an additional 558,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after buying an additional 302,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,928,000 after acquiring an additional 237,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 196,431 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

