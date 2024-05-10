Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,392 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Commercial Metals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 100,160 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

