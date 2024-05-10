Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Confluent Trading Down 1.1 %

CFLT opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,134,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,471 shares in the company, valued at $16,095,778.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,600,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 732,173 shares of company stock valued at $24,194,120. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after buying an additional 470,002 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Confluent by 18,649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Confluent by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after buying an additional 327,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after buying an additional 2,125,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

