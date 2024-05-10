Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Core Molding Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Core Molding Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMT stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.68%.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.