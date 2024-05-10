CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 1.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $51.58 and last traded at $52.37. Approximately 509,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,746,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.

The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,661,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $13,506,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 441,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 197,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,848,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

