Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2024 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. Raymond James increased their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CROX

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $139.70 on Thursday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $146.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average is $110.21.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crocs by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.