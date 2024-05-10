Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $169.00 at Barclays

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $167.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CROX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $139.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $146.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.21.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

