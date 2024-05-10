CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CuriosityStream from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.20 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 32.94% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 30,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $31,129.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,897,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,593.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 363,614 shares of company stock worth $371,230 in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.