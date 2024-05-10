DA Davidson Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USNA stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $889.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 785,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $232,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $183,639.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $232,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,010. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.