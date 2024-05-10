Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

DGII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

DGII opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $982.13 million, a PE ratio of 71.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Digi International by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 527,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 139,720 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth about $6,892,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 44.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 676,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 208,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Digi International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

