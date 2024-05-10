Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $49.75. 4,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.

Dino Polska Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

