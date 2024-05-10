DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 271 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Alphabet by 56.4% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 21,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 123,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 39,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 36.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.01. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.93 and a 1-year high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

