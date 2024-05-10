Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Shares Up 0.8%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.01 and last traded at $51.95. 367,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 169,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

Get Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSTL. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,408,000.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.