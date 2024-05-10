Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $91.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

