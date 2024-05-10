Dolby Laboratories, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:DLB)

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.27.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

