Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

DORM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dorman Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,361,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 314,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.