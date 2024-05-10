DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DV)

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

DV has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $18.84 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 16,577.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 351.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 118,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 92,061 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,794,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 22.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,431 shares of company stock worth $3,070,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

