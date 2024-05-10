Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGLE. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Castor Maritime Inc. bought 69,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.65 per share, with a total value of $4,362,632.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,461,135 shares in the company, valued at $91,540,107.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 481.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

