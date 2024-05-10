Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETX. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 268.8% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 76,615 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 405.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 35.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0782 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

