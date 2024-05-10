Edward M. Basile Sells 7,157 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $930,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $155,066.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $128.77 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.74 and a beta of 1.87.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,884 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 763,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,239,000 after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after acquiring an additional 363,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

