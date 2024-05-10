Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. Also, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE:EFN opened at C$22.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.76. The company has a market cap of C$8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.4296824 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

