Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.94.

Enerflex Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of EFX opened at C$6.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$862.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.82. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.44 and a one year high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

