Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 24.83%.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,034 shares of company stock worth $23,533. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 312,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

