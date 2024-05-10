Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Shares Up 0.8%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 131 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.65). Approximately 361,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 623,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.63).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of £242.98 million, a PE ratio of 3,275.00 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Equals Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Equals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company offers Equals Money, a card payment platform; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporate and financial institutions; and FairFX, a travel card and international payment product for individuals, international holidaymakers, and families.

