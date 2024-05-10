Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,533 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,607 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 182,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $79,485,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.05.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $887.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.46 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $874.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

