EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

EVER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 23,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $511,160.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 511,696 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 23,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $511,160.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 511,696 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,908.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $59,732.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,989,048.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 424,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,609. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 52.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.85. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

