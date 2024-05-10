Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.30. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

