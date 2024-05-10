EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $12.34. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 106,881 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 581,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,489,222.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,774,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EYPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

The stock has a market cap of $659.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.48% and a negative net margin of 153.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $24,641,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,245,000 after buying an additional 488,206 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 445,289 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

